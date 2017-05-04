Native alliance promotes tourism
North Dakota's tribes are targeting a worldwide market with a joint tourism initiative that includes strategically packaged amenities and the types of hands-on activities craved by today's travelers. The North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance hope its coordinated effort will boost North Dakota's existing $3.1 billion tourism industry while creating economic opportunity on the tribal reservations.
