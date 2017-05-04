Native alliance promotes tourism

Native alliance promotes tourism

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

North Dakota's tribes are targeting a worldwide market with a joint tourism initiative that includes strategically packaged amenities and the types of hands-on activities craved by today's travelers. The North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance hope its coordinated effort will boost North Dakota's existing $3.1 billion tourism industry while creating economic opportunity on the tribal reservations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Apr 19 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar '17 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC