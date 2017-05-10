Methane Repeal Fails in Senate as McConnell Falls a Vote Shy
The Senate failed to advance a measure to repeal a rule loathed by oil and natural gas companies, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suffered a rare legislative defeat by just one vote. The 49-51 procedural vote means a resolution to nullify the regulation from the Bureau of Land Management falls short after passing the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC