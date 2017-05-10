Methane Repeal Fails in Senate as McC...

Methane Repeal Fails in Senate as McConnell Falls a Vote Shy

3 hrs ago

The Senate failed to advance a measure to repeal a rule loathed by oil and natural gas companies, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suffered a rare legislative defeat by just one vote. The 49-51 procedural vote means a resolution to nullify the regulation from the Bureau of Land Management falls short after passing the House.

