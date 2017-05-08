Lobbyists in North Dakota lowest in a...

Lobbyists in North Dakota lowest in at least a decade

Data show 514 lobbyists were registered with the North Dakota secretary of state's office when the Legislature adjourned last month. That's down from 554 in the 2015 session, and the fewest in at least a decade.

