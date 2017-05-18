Lightning causes spill of oilfield wa...

Lightning causes spill of oilfield wastewater near Williston Thursday, May 18

The state Health Department says a lightning strike at a saltwater disposal facility in northwest North Dakota led to the release of more than 16,500 gallons of what is known as produced water. Health Department Water Quality Director Karl Rockeman says about 3,360 gallons of the oilfield wastewater escaped the site.

