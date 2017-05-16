Hoeven: More Information Needed About Trump's Meeting
North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says more information is needed about what President Donald Trump said during a private meeting with Russian officials last week. Trump on Tuesday defended his right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC