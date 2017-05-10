Hearings set on proposed pipeline upgrade in North Dakota
North Dakota regulators have set two public hearings on a proposed upgrade of a segment of a gasoline and diesel pipeline that runs from eastern Montana to Fargo. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Laurel, Montana based-Cenex Pipeline says the proposed $115 million upgrade is needed to keep pace with increased demand for refined fuels in North Dakota and western Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC