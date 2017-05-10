EPA signs off on North Dakota regulat...

EPA signs off on North Dakota regulation of CO2 wells

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Trump administration is proposing to make North Dakota the first state with the power to regulate underground wells used for long-term storage of waste carbon dioxide captured from industrial sources such as coal-fired power plants. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday signed off on the proposal that had languished under the Obama administration.

