City hires attorney to fight foreclos...

City hires attorney to fight foreclosure proceeding

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Minot Daily News

The Minot City Council has moved to hire an attorney to represent the city in a foreclosure proceeding related to its property leased to an intermodal facility. The council met for nearly 25 minutes in closed session Tuesday to discuss the legal case brought in North Central District Court by First Western Bank & Trust against North Dakota Port Services and the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May 23 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC