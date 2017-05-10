Calf born born with two extra limbs at North Dakota ranch

We've all been there: Comical photos capture the grim reality of delayed flights, traffic jams and commutes around the world JetBlue kick family off plane in confrontation over their mom's birthday cake after it is 'deemed a SECURITY RISK' on flight to Las Vegas to celebrate her 40th Toddler, 2, suffers severe brain injuries when her male babysitter, 16, 'disciplines' her because she 'snuck a piece of candy' Are YOU a spelling whizz? This tricky quiz will test your knowledge International sports star investigated by police 'after he infected his former lover with HIV and didn't tell her about the condition' Trump mulling a 'huge reboot' that could kick Spicer, Priebus, Bannon and the president's attorney out of their White House posts Flash mob of 200 spells out 'RESIST!' in 30-foot-tall letters at Trump's golf club near Los Angeles Mom steps out! Ivanka Trump pops in white as she and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.