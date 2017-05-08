AG: City must certify Piepkorn recall petition prior to June 12th for any election to happen
The recall election of Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn can still happen, but only if the city certifies the petition prior to June 12th. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's office issued its opinion Friday after Fargo City Attorney Erik Johnson requested he clarify the law earlier this year.
