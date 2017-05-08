AG: City must certify Piepkorn recall...

AG: City must certify Piepkorn recall petition prior to June 12th for any election to happen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Valley News Live

The recall election of Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn can still happen, but only if the city certifies the petition prior to June 12th. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's office issued its opinion Friday after Fargo City Attorney Erik Johnson requested he clarify the law earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Apr 19 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar '17 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC