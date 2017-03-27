Young Station: From dream to reality
This history of Milton R. Young Station is closely tied to one of the founders of Minnkota Power Cooperative - Andy Freeman - an electrical engineer originally from the small town of Upham. Freeman helped to found MPC in 1940 in Grand Forks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC