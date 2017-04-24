Weather outlook
A brutal beginning to this past winter was followed by the onset of much more normal winter conditions in North Dakota. The season that started with an unprecedented series of blizzards that had many wondering if they could possibly survive several months of such onslaught, changed course to more normal conditions for a North Dakota winter which was much to the relief of an increasingly weather weary populace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC