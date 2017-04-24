Weather outlook

Thursday Apr 20

A brutal beginning to this past winter was followed by the onset of much more normal winter conditions in North Dakota. The season that started with an unprecedented series of blizzards that had many wondering if they could possibly survive several months of such onslaught, changed course to more normal conditions for a North Dakota winter which was much to the relief of an increasingly weather weary populace.

