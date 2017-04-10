Vote to recall Piepkorn may not even happen

The Fargo City Attorney is asking for help from ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's office, asking if there is enough time between a potential recall vote for Commissioner Dave Piepkorn and when he would be up for re-election. Attorney Erik Johnson's office points out a portion of North Dakota Century Code that states "An official whose office is on the ballot at a regularly scheduled election occurring within one year is not subject to recall."

