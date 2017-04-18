The Onlooker

Thursday Apr 13

Little is certain in any representative assembly, except that there will be differences of opinion, and that these can escalate to disagreement, tension, conflict and confrontation. The North Dakota Legislature, now entering its endgame, offers an excellent setting in which to observe this process.

