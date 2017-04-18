President Trump signs bill to reform VA Choice Program
The bill, that was introduced by North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp and John Testa of Montana, also aims to cut down on costs and simplify the process to make things easier on veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Wed
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC