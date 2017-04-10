'Pipeline Protection' Bill Clears Another Hurdle In OK Legislature
A trespassing bill, prompted by pipeline protests in North Dakota, cleared another hurdle in the Oklahoma State Senate. House Bill 1123 dramatically raises the stakes for people who trespass and damage so called "critical infrastructure", like oil pipelines.
Comments
Add your comments below
