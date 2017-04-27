North Dakota's Legislature Heads Towa...

North Dakota's Legislature Heads Toward Adjournment

Read more: US News & World Report

Republican majority leaders are insisting that Thursday will be the final day of the 65th meeting of the North Dakota Legislature. Lawmakers in the final day put the final touches on last-minute spending bills, including those for higher education, the Department of Human Services and the Office of Management and Budget.

