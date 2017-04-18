North Dakota to integrate Native American curriculum
The state Department of Public Instruction's plans are similar to programs in South Dakota and Montana. It's part of the Native American Essential Understanding Project, which launched in 2015, and includes interviews with elders from the Fort Berthold, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Standing Rock tribes.
