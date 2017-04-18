North Dakota to integrate Native Amer...

North Dakota to integrate Native American curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Navajo Times

The state Department of Public Instruction's plans are similar to programs in South Dakota and Montana. It's part of the Native American Essential Understanding Project, which launched in 2015, and includes interviews with elders from the Fort Berthold, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Standing Rock tribes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Wed James 1
jump Mar 25 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar 22 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar 21 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC