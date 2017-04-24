North Dakota delegation praises Perdue as ag secretary Tuesday, April 25
North Dakota's congressional delegation is praising the Senate's confirmation of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary. Perdue has assured nervous farm-state senators that he'll advocate for rural America, even as President Donald Trump's administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs.
