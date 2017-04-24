North Dakota city breaks ground on $6...

North Dakota city breaks ground on $6.5M wellness center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Beulah Wellness Center, which is expected to open next year, will offer a gym, a walking track, cardio equipment, weight-lifting facilities, wellness-lifestyle classroom areas, a kitchen and racquetball courts, The Bismarck Tribune reported. "We're planning to have before- and after-school programs for kids and hopefully parents," Brandi Tolosky, instructor for Beulah's recreation and wellness programs, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Apr 19 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar '17 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC