North Dakota city breaks ground on $6.5M wellness center

The Beulah Wellness Center, which is expected to open next year, will offer a gym, a walking track, cardio equipment, weight-lifting facilities, wellness-lifestyle classroom areas, a kitchen and racquetball courts, The Bismarck Tribune reported. "We're planning to have before- and after-school programs for kids and hopefully parents," Brandi Tolosky, instructor for Beulah's recreation and wellness programs, said.

