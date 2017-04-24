North Dakota city breaks ground on $6.5M wellness center
The Beulah Wellness Center, which is expected to open next year, will offer a gym, a walking track, cardio equipment, weight-lifting facilities, wellness-lifestyle classroom areas, a kitchen and racquetball courts, The Bismarck Tribune reported. "We're planning to have before- and after-school programs for kids and hopefully parents," Brandi Tolosky, instructor for Beulah's recreation and wellness programs, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC