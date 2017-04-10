No one injured after semi trailer overturns near Jamestown Tuesday, April 11
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck, pulling a trailer with a commercial lift, was turning onto Highway 52 when the load shifted, causing the trailer to overturn. The driver and passenger were not hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC