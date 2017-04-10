Nearly $265,000 FEMA Grant awarded to N.D. Firefighter's Association
U.S. North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp announced a huge grant meant to aid firefighters in the state. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is awarding nearly two hundred sixty-five thousand dollars to the North Dakota Firefighter's Association through it's Federal Emergency Management Agency.
