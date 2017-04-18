ND passes protection for air ambulance patients
Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread Tuesday praised the signing of Senate Bill 2231, regarding the regulation of how insurance companies pay for air ambulance services in North Dakota. The bill also requires hospitals to notify patients in non-emergency situations which air ambulance providers have a contractual agreement with the patient's health insurance company.
