ND Cowboy Hall of Fame opens 2017 season with Premiere
Submitted Photo Dave Kulczyk, an artist from White Earth who is world-renowned for his work in bronze sculptures, was commissioned to create this sculpture of the famed "North Dakota Six Pack," six N.D. cowboys who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, shown in this photo by Ken Howie. The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora starts its 2017 season with a Premiere event, Saturday.
