ND Cowboy Hall of Fame announces inductees
Seven individuals and one event, many from the Minot area, will be inducted this year into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. The N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame announced the inductees during its 2017 Season Premiere at The Center of Western Heritage and Cultures in Medora, Saturday.
