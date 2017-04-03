Minot artist's works on exhibit at the Capitol
The North Dakota Council on the Arts , along with the offices of Governor Doug Burgum, First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, are exhibiting the works of Minot artist Linda Olson at the Capitol Building in Bismarck during the months of April, May and June. Olson's work is on display in the Governor's ground floor office, the First Lady's fourth floor office, and the Attorney General's first floor office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC