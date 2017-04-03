Minot artist's works on exhibit at th...

Minot artist's works on exhibit at the Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Minot Daily News

The North Dakota Council on the Arts , along with the offices of Governor Doug Burgum, First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, are exhibiting the works of Minot artist Linda Olson at the Capitol Building in Bismarck during the months of April, May and June. Olson's work is on display in the Governor's ground floor office, the First Lady's fourth floor office, and the Attorney General's first floor office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jump Mar 25 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar 22 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar 21 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC