Mandan city officials consider removing some traffic lights on Main Street
Mandan officials want to replace and remove some traffic signals on Main Street, but will wait for the outcome of a downtown study before it starts. City commissioners notified the North Dakota Department of Transportation that they need the findings of a downtown sub-area study.
