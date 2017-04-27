Hoeven: White House Looking at Myers, Wrigley as US Attorney
North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven says the White House is considering current U.S. Attorney Chris Myers and former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley for the state's top federal prosecutor job. The Department of Justice named Myers to take over the post when Timothy Purdon left before his term was over.
