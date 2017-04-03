Heitkamp raises $1.6 million for reelection bid: report
Heidi Heitkamp Heitkamp raises .6 million for reelection bid: report McConnell tees up Thursday Supreme Court showdown Overnight Finance: Top Fed official resigns over leak raised $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, as she gears up for what is expected to be a fierce and highly-contest reelection bid next year, Politico reported Wednesday. President Trump won North Dakota by more than 100,000 votes in November, making Heitkamp's seat a prime target for Republicans looking to expand their Senate majority in the 2018 midterms.
