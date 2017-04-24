Gov. Burgum announces signatures on bills to curb prison population, boost help for addicts
North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials estimate it costs more than $70 million per year to house the about 1,800 inmates in the state's prison system, and that doesn't even take into account the about 1,700 more in county jails. Governor Doug Burgum, announced Friday that he's signed a package of bills that should help curb that cost by $7 million.
