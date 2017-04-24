Gov. Burgum announces signatures on b...

Gov. Burgum announces signatures on bills to curb prison population, boost help for addicts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Valley News Live

North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials estimate it costs more than $70 million per year to house the about 1,800 inmates in the state's prison system, and that doesn't even take into account the about 1,700 more in county jails. Governor Doug Burgum, announced Friday that he's signed a package of bills that should help curb that cost by $7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Apr 19 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar '17 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC