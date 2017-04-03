For the First Time, Metropolitan Museum Will Display Indigenous Art in Its American Wing
With a major promised gift of 91 works of Native American art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will now include indigenous art in its galleries on American art. Joseph No Two Horns, , shield , Native tanned leather, feathers, pigment, ink, sinew, cotton, plant fiber, wood Yesterday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced a promised gift of 91 Native American artworks from collectors Charles and Valerie Diker.
