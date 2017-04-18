E. Coast refiner shuns Bakken delivery as Dakota Access Pipeline starts
Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows. At its peak, PES would have routinely taken about 3 miles' worth of trains filled with Bakken oil each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|20 hr
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC