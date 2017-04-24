'Designated Survivor' Recap: The White House Leak is Revealed
On the latest episode of Designated Survivor titled "Lazarus," President Kirkman considers serious candidates for Vice President. His administration's Speaker of the House, Kimble Hookstraten, finds herself embroiled in a scandal that she might not be able to use her clout to get out of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BuddyTV.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC