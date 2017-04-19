Designated Survivor Recap: Sigh, That Big Reveal Was a Big Snooze
This week on ABC's Designated Survivor - a show I long to love - Wells and Atwood dug up more details on the parcel of land owned by Browning Reed in Nowheresville, North Dakota, all building to the most boring "dramatic" reveal possible. Having previously discovered in the underground silo a bazillion bombs just like the ones used to level the Capitol, Wells and Atwood made tracks for the nearby, very small town from which the land's motion sensors must be monitored.
