Designated Survivor Recap: Sigh, That...

Designated Survivor Recap: Sigh, That Big Reveal Was a Big Snooze

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: TVLine

This week on ABC's Designated Survivor - a show I long to love - Wells and Atwood dug up more details on the parcel of land owned by Browning Reed in Nowheresville, North Dakota, all building to the most boring "dramatic" reveal possible. Having previously discovered in the underground silo a bazillion bombs just like the ones used to level the Capitol, Wells and Atwood made tracks for the nearby, very small town from which the land's motion sensors must be monitored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Apr 19 James 1
jump Mar 25 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar 22 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC