Burgum declares emergency for additional counties experiencing flooding

Friday Apr 14

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order Friday declaring a state of emergency for nine counties experiencing spring flooding in northern North Dakota. Burgum has previously issued an executive order on March 24th declaring a state of emergency for Walsh County.

