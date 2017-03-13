Young women learn to become rodeo royalty
One of the ways North Dakotans celebrate their rich Midwestern heritage is through events like the Rodeo, and Rodeo Pageantry. Seventeen young ladies and their families are learning what it takes to be rodeo royalty.The instructor's for the class are all veterans of rodeo pageantry, Including four former Miss Rodeo North Dakotas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|5
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC