White Supremacist's Building Burns to the Ground in Nome
A white supremacist who unsuccessfully tried to turn the small North Dakota town of Leith into an all-white enclave says he thinks the burning of a building he recently bought in the town of Nome was arson. Craig Cobb says there was nothing flammable in the 108-year-old church building, and that it had no electricity.
