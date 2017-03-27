What completed Dakota Access pipeline means for key players
This Feb. 13, 2017, file aerial photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. The Dakota Access pipeline developer said Monday, March 27, that it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota and that it's preparing to put the pipeline into service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC