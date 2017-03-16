US Senators Want Myers to Remain as T...

US Senators Want Myers to Remain as Top Federal Prosecutor

3 hrs ago

North Dakota's U.S. senators are asking President Donald Trump to keep the state's top federal prosecutor in place. U.S. Attorney Christopher Myers was appointed to the job by U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson after Timothy Purdon resigned in February 2015.

