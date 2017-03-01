Republican congressman mocks Democratic women's fashion
Congressman mocks Democratic women who wore 'bad-looking white pantsuits' to Trump speech as he says they have a 'disease' A group of female lawmakers wore white to evoke 19th-Century suffragettes at President Donald Trump's first address to a Joint Session of Congress A Republican member of Congress has set his potential Senate campaign back a few notches by saying 'poorly' attired female Democratic lawmakers who wore all-white outfits to President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday night have a 'disease.' 'Did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed as well?' North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer asked constituents during a radio town hall event on Wednesday.
