Republican congressman mocks Democrat...

Republican congressman mocks Democratic women's fashion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Congressman mocks Democratic women who wore 'bad-looking white pantsuits' to Trump speech as he says they have a 'disease' A group of female lawmakers wore white to evoke 19th-Century suffragettes at President Donald Trump's first address to a Joint Session of Congress A Republican member of Congress has set his potential Senate campaign back a few notches by saying 'poorly' attired female Democratic lawmakers who wore all-white outfits to President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday night have a 'disease.' 'Did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed as well?' North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer asked constituents during a radio town hall event on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Feb 24 Petrol tastes awf... 4
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Feb 5 WasteWater 22
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC