Population declines in oil patch cities Tuesday, March 28
Oil patch cities in North Dakota are experiencing a declining population in contrast to rapid growth in the recent past. The exodus of people is largely due to fewer job opportunities, as the state's energy sector continues to try and rebound amid the price slump of oil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC