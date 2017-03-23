North Dakotans now allowed tocarry concealed guns withoutpermits, governor decides

North Dakotans will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon after Republican Governor Doug Burgum signed legislation lifting restrictions, a victory for gun rights advocates that came a week after South DakotaA s governor vetoed a similar bill. The law, which takes effect on Aug. 1, mandates that gun owners only need a North Dakota driverA s license or state identification card for at least a year before they can carry a concealed firearm in public.

