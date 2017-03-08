North Dakota reconsiders 70-year ban ...

North Dakota reconsiders 70-year ban on parking meters

When an angry farmer was ticketed for not feeding a parking meter, he launched a one-man crusade that made North Dakota the nation's only state that bans the meters on all public streets. Now the governor is quietly trying to end the nearly 70-year ban in hopes of revitalizing downtowns, and the farmer's granddaughter is fighting to uphold her family's legacy.

