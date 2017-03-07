North Dakota highway closed by pipeline protests may reopen
Members of native tribes from across the nation will gather in Washington D.C.to protest the Trump administration's go-ahead on the Dakota Access pipeline. Indigenous organizers are calling on allies that can not attend the demonstration in Washington to participate by taking "peaceful action at home in your tribal nations, states, cities, towns, villages and provinces".
