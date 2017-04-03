NDDOT warns drivers to watch out for ...

NDDOT warns drivers to watch out for flooded roads

Thursday Mar 30

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that overland flooding may occur in the next several days as warmer temperatures are expected across the state. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions.

