NDDOT warns drivers to watch out for flooded roads
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that overland flooding may occur in the next several days as warmer temperatures are expected across the state. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jump
|Mar 25
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar 22
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC