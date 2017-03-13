Man convicted in cartel killing loses appeal in North Dakota Friday, March 10
A man convicted of murder in a North Dakota drug conspiracy case tied to a major Mexican cartel has lost his appeal after asserting that his lawyers did a poor job and one of them was too chummy with a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson of North Dakota sentenced Gabriel Martinez to life in prison in 2008 for the shooting death of Lee Avila of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.
