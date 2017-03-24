In North Dakota, No Need For A Permit...

In North Dakota, No Need For A Permit To Carry A Concealed Handgun

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: National Public Radio

North Dakota's governor signed legislation on Thursday allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Above, a gun shop in Burlington, near Minot, N.D. Mike Kemp/Corbis/Getty Images hide caption North Dakota's governor signed legislation on Thursday allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jump Sat jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar 22 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar 21 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC