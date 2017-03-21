House majority leader not folding on ...

House majority leader not folding on North Dakota casinos Monday, March 20

North Dakota's Republican House majority leader is not giving up on his effort to establish more casinos in the state, even after members of his own party folded on the idea. Fargo Rep. Al Carlson says his proposal to allow up to six state-owned casinos will be reconsidered by the House Judiciary Committee this week.

