House kills North Dakota casino expansion bill Thursday, March...
North Dakota's Republican House majority leader's own party has dealt him a blow by failing to endorse his effort to establish more casinos in the state. The House voted on Thursday 63-28 to kill Fargo Rep. Al Carlson's proposal to allow up to six state-regulated casinos in North Dakota.
