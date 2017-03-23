House kills North Dakota casino expan...

House kills North Dakota casino expansion bill Thursday, March...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

North Dakota's Republican House majority leader's own party has dealt him a blow by failing to endorse his effort to establish more casinos in the state. The House voted on Thursday 63-28 to kill Fargo Rep. Al Carlson's proposal to allow up to six state-regulated casinos in North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar 22 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar 21 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC