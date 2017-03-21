H1-B visa change slows rural doctor pipeline

Dr. Silviana Marineci, a Romanian completing a fellowship at the University of Minnesota, is hoping to head to a remote area of Montana this summer to help a community in need. In Coudersport, Pa., a town in a mountainous region an hour's drive from the nearest Wal-Mart, Cole Memorial Hospital counts on two Jordanian physicians to keep its obstetrics unit open and is actively recruiting foreign specialists.

